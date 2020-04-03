Nonsense Corona: Modi govt tweets video of 'scientific reasoning' for lighting a candle at 9 PM, deletes it after backlash

What is the ACE2-receptor?

The ACE-2 receptor is a chunk of protein present on the lung cells, which normally serves as a molecule in modulating hormone activity within the body. However, the receptor is the perfect host for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 to attach itself onto. As a New York Magazine article explains, “As the spike protein bumps up against the surface of the lung cell, its shape matches that of the ACE2 so closely that it sticks to it like adhesive. The membrane of the virus then fuses with the membrane of the cell, spilling the RNA contents into the interior of the lung cell. The virus is in.

Can the collective consciousness of people prevent a virus from attaching itself onto ACE-2?

Simple answer: No.

According to several organisations, including the World Health Organisation and Harvard University’s Health Lab have said that only the following things will prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The following actions help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as other coronaviruses and influenza:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

In fact, the Government of India has been even more strict about the lockdown, calling for everyone to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Police officials have been patrolling the streets day and night and catching people who are violating the lockdown rules.

Currently, India has recorded 2,567 COVID-19-positive cases with 72 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. The Health Ministry, however, has recorded 2,301 cases.