Does Bambaiyya Hindi sound disrespectful? Twitter user rants over people from 'Bombay' using 'Tu' not 'Aap,' calls them 'losers' | FPJ

"Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi." This statement made by a Twitter user has gone viral. The tweet hints at how people from 'Bombay' (as used in the tweet) comfortably use 'Tu' to address others instead of speaking the 'respectful' alternative to it, 'Aap.'

As English is a funny language, both 'Tu' and 'Aap' have the same meaning and suggests 'You.' However, 'Aap' is likely used in Hindi to communicate with the people above our age or position. For instance, one might address their parents by this word and use 'Tu' for their friends.

Wait, that's not all. It is seen that people from North India and in some cultures prefer using 'Aap' in most instances as it is considered a much more respectful one than the other. So, when people from such cultures travel across other parts of the country and come across people casually using 'Tu' in most contexts, irrespective of age, knowing, or anyother, they feel a little weird and awful. And that's okay.

When a non-Mumbaikar visiting the city that was formerly known as Bombay shared her experience of interacting with locals, here's what she had to say about 'Bambaiyya Hindi.'

The tweets happen to be subjective and several others might disagree and fall in love with Mumbai and its language. However, a netizen whose tweet about Mumbai has gone viral terms addressing people with 'Tu' an "Unacceptable behaviour."

Check tweet:

Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi.



You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’.



Unacceptable behaviour. — PratPanc (@PratPanc) February 5, 2023

"Losers," she purportedly called the people of Bombay/Mumbai.

Does Bambaiyya Hindi sound disrespectful? Our take.

In short, no. Being born and brought up in Mumbai, and lived for more than two decades in the city have never experienced some random person using the so-called disrescpectful tone of 'Tu' to address me.

People elder to my age, be it in the public transport, a sabji market or a cinema hall, might have had a conversation with me in the informal tone using 'Tu,' but let me clarify that it is no way 'disrespectful' or 'offensive.'

In case one isn't feeling it right and such casual language makes them feel uncomfortable, speaking it out and informing the person about it might handle the situation. People are likely to understand and take the feedback and later resort to talk to you with the desired 'Aap.'

Before concluding, it is no more 'Bombay.' Aamchi Mumbai, we call it with all respect.