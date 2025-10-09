Doctors Can Now Prescribe 'Trip To Sweden' To Improve Health Conditions; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions | Instagram @visitsweden

In recent developments, Sweden has become the first country that can be prescribed by doctors to visit in order to improve patients' health. As part of a marketing campaign by the tourist board of Sweden, the new reports are now claiming that doctors are now allowed to prescribe a 'trip to Sweden' so that the patients can use the country's restorative experiences to improve their health conditions.

In a cheeky advertisement by Visit Sweden, the board wrote, "Did you know that Sweden is the first country in the world that your doctor can prescribe?" The Nordic country, celebrated for its strong welfare system with universal healthcare and free education, is inviting people with poor mental or physical health conditions to improve it with the help of a favorable environment.

WATCH VIDEO:

Prospective “patients” can download a medical referral from Visit Sweden to bring to a handful of doctors selected to issue prescriptions to spend time in Sweden.

Among the doctors supporting the Swedish Prescription is Dr Sam Everington, vice president of the British Medical Association in the UK. Dr Everington said, “Spending time in nature and engaging with culture are evidence-based ways to support both mental and physical health. Sweden offers an ideal setting for this kind of care.”

The prescription says it is to be used as a “supportive tool to promote physical and mental wellbeing, particularly in cases of stress, fatigue and mild anxiety”.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Funny, I usually leave Sweden to improve my health." While one wrote, "Sweet. Will they also pay for the plane ticket and accommodation?" While one commented, "Can they also prescribe me a Swedish citizenship so that I never have to come back to this hellhole?"