'Do you solemnly swear to be all good?': Mumbai police has THIS 'Harry Potter' message for you

Mumbai has been impressing the entire world with its management of Covid-19 during the second wave of coronavirus in India. However, Mumbai police are no less.

The Mumbai police have been impressing us for a long time with the way they deliver public messages in a fun, relatable but straightforward manner. As long as we have Mumbai Police giving out such messages, we can still manage to have a laugh during these tough times while also learning about how to be safe.

Once again, the Mumbai police has come up with a funky public service message; this time it is for all the Harry Potter fans. Virtually recreating a famous scene from the Harry Potter franchise, Mumbai Police has advised the citizens to wear double masks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Giving a twist to the to the iconic Harry Potter spell "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good", and rephrasing the conversation where Dumbledore asks, "After all this time?" and Snape replies, "Always", here's the message that Mumbai police has created.