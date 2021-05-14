'Do you solemnly swear to be all good?': Mumbai police has THIS 'Harry Potter' message for you

Mumbai has been impressing the entire world with its management of Covid-19 during the second wave of coronavirus in India. However, Mumbai police are no less.
The Mumbai police have been impressing us for a long time with the way they deliver public messages in a fun, relatable but straightforward manner. As long as we have Mumbai Police giving out such messages, we can still manage to have a laugh during these tough times while also learning about how to be safe.
Once again, the Mumbai police has come up with a funky public service message; this time it is for all the Harry Potter fans. Virtually recreating a famous scene from the Harry Potter franchise, Mumbai Police has advised the citizens to wear double masks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Giving a twist to the to the iconic Harry Potter spell "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good", and rephrasing the conversation where Dumbledore asks, "After all this time?" and Snape replies, "Always", here's the message that Mumbai police has created.
Further informing about safety, the Mumbai police wrote in Marathi, "Don't stay a muggle, put on a cloak of two masks and stay safe from coronavirus."
Now all the Harry Potter fans have united and are interacting with Mumbai Police using Harry Potter references.
If you are a Harry Potter fan then these reactions to the Mumbai Police tweet will make you laugh out loud. Even if you are not a fan of the Harry Potter franchise, these hilarious reactions that the tweet has received will make you laugh.
Here's how people are reacting to Mumbai Police's public service message. Have a look.
