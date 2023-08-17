'Is This Our Financial Capital?': Netizens React To Viral Video Of Girl Risking Life By Hanging To The Door Of Crowded Mumbai Local

Thousands of people travel through Mumbai local train each day, sometimes leaving the coaches fully packed. A video surfaced online from the city's popular and much-preferred mode of transport showed a girl risking her life by hanging on to the door of an immensely crowded train. She could hardly manage to rest her feet on the footboard or fit her body inside the train's coach. WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react to viral video

"Slowly shut down all non AC local," urged an X user noting that the later transport runs with closed doors, reducing the risk on commuters travelling on the train's footboard. Several slammed the infrastructure facilities in the region and questioned the state of the financial capital of the country. "I can't believe Mumbai is the financial capital of our country," a reply to the video read.

Check reactions

Commenting on the struggle that every Mumbaikar goes through while travelling in the crowded local trains, people referred to it as a "Do or die situation." It goes unsaid that people board the coaches of transport despite the massive rush to reach their destinations on time and attend to their job, colleges, etc. However, it is not only unsafe to travel on the footboard of trains, but also an offence listed under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A look into the past

Earlier this year in June, a chilling video of a man struggling to grip and enter the general compartment of a Mumbai local train went viral on social media, and spread caution over such dangerous travel. The footage was shared on Instagram with the message "Bhai next train pakad leta (Bro you could have taken the next train)."

