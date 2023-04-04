Mumbai: Angry crowd beats up 2 for not letting them board Karjat-bound local train at Diva; video goes viral

Screengrab of viral video | FPJ

Mumbai local trains are like a bed of roses which are not without thorns. Last year, videos from the suburban trains hit the internet because of people's fights amidst the crowd.

According to the information received, two men were beaten up by a simmering mob after they refused to let commuters board a train at Diva railway station. The incident happened on Monday, April 3.