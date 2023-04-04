UP Film City's bid to rival Mumbai fails to find takers after 2 years and 4 extensions

Representative pic

Apart from being the financial capital, Mumbai is also home to the Hindi film industry, and its Film City has been the location for legendary productions. In 2020, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his Bollywood dreams with the vision of a film city in the state, along the Yamuna Expressway.

But More than two years and four extensions later, the project remains stuck without any bids from any prominent personalities or production studios.

No takers for UP's bollywood dreams?

To find a way out, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) are reportedly meeting in Lucknow on April 5, 2023, to consider their options.

The Uttar Pradesh government had set aside Rs 10,000 crore for the film production hub, which was to be built on a 1000 acre patch of land, which still lies deserted.

Now a public-private partnership, a single entity getting the whole project or the authority itself building the film city remain three alternatives.

Land for the film city, 6 kilometres from the Jewar Airport planned near Noida, might also be divided and awarded to smaller bidders.

Not aiming for big players anymore

Since YEIDA has failed to find a major specialist to oversee the project, yesteryear producer KC Bokadia is one of the frontrunners for a smaller piece of the massive land.

Reports of superstar Rajinikanth's family and representatives of T-Series meeting YEIDA CEO had emerged, but none have submitted bids so far.

Even global players such as Sony, Fox and Universal were showing interest, but didn't come forward with applications or announcements.

This is despite subsidies that include 25 per cent of the cost if a film is made in Hindi or English, and 50 per cent of expenses for regional language films.