MP government gets proposal for setting up film city in Dewas

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): It is from a long time that corridors of Madhya Pradesh are getting echoed with the concept of film city which will further boost the activities of film shooting in the state. Now it seems that the dream is coming close to reality.

The State government has received a proposal from a production house which is interested in setting up a film city in Dewas.

“Rashmi Sharma films has given a proposal to set up a film city on fifty acre land in Dewas. This proposal is under consideration of the government. Likewise, renowned film Director Vikram Bhatt is interested in setting up a virtual studio on two to three acres of land in Indore. We are searching land in this regard,” said Umakant Chaudhary, Deputy Director Film and Adventure, Tourism board.

He informed that famous film stars such as Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt are also showing inclination in setting up film city in Madhya Pradesh.

He informed that as of now, there is not adequate basic infrastructure in the state as far as film shooting facilities are concerned but efforts are being made to have sustainable basic infrastructures.

Moreover, the state government has also decided to come up with some additional facilities for filmmakers and one such is to provide necessary permission through a single window system. Filmmakers or producers only need to apply online at a single window system to get the desired permissions.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is gifted with scenic natural locations and these locations are attracting the attention of film makers from the last some years. Likewise, there are historical buildings which are being used for film shooting.

As far as film shootings are concerned, numerous films have been shot in the state. Names of some of the best known films filmed in state are: Rajniti, Kalank, Stree, Lion, Sherni, Ashoka, Aarakshan, Kinara, Bajirao Mastani, Luka Chuppi etc.