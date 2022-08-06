Chief Minister Chouhan announces cable cars, 5 new flyovers & elevated corridor in Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at oath-taking ceremony of Bhopal mayor on Saturday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that along with road transport in Bhopal, in the near future new modes of transport would be made available to the general public by using modern technology related to air connectivity. This includes the cable car system, the CM added.

The CM said it while addressing the oath ceremony of the newly-elected mayor and corporators on Saturday.

Chauhan said that all measures will be taken in the city to provide better transport facilities to the citizens, to make the city green, for better arrangement of drinking water and sanitation.

The CM said that work related to Metro network is in progress. The operation of the metro will make it easier to transport according to the increasing population.

At the same time, transportation facilities like new flyover and cable car operation will also be beneficial for the residents. The use of CNG in place of diesel and petrol will be the priority for the plying of vehicles, so that the environment of the city is also not affected adversely, the CM added.

For this, there will also be a provision of adequate funds in different schemes. The roadmap for the five-year development of Bhopal will be presented soon. The Central government has given consent for the construction of new flyovers in Bhopal, the CM added.

Proposed flyovers

To 6 No. bus stop from Bhopal Haat intersection near Shaurya Smarak

ISBT to Gautam Nagar

Ayodhya bypass road to Karond intersection

TT Nagar Flyover from behind Nagar Stadium to Polytechnic College crossroads via Nanke Petrol Pump-Roshanpura intersection

Raukhedi Pump House to Visarjan Ghat of Sant Hirdaram Nagar

ELEVATED CORRIDOR will also be constructed from Lady Hospital, Kali Mandir to Shahjahanabad police station via Alpana Tiraha-Nadra bus stand.