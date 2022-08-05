e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Provide Tricolour to all students, says Bal Ayog

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Bal Adikar Sanrakshan Ayog Member Brajesh Chouhan has written a letter to District Education Officer and all districts asking them to ensure cent percent participation of students in Independence Day programme.

He has asked them to celebrate the programme in a comprehensive manner. He also insisted that Tricolour should be provided to all students. He said that in non government schools, Tricolour to students should be provided at reasonable rates and government schools should also ensure arrangement at their own level.

He decided to write the letter after observing that enthusiastic atmosphere regarding the celebration of national festivals such as August 15 and January 26 is being seen less in school programmes attended by students.

