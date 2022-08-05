Bhopal: Electricity bill payment counters to remain open on holidays in Aug

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity bill payment centres will remain operational on holidays this month. All bill payment centres under the jurisdiction of Madhya Kshetra Electricity Distribution Company will remain open on all holidays falling in August. These include August 6, 13, 20 and August 27- all Saturdays and August 7, 14, 21 and 28 - all Sundays. On Muharram (August 9), Rakshabandhan(August 11), Janmashtami(August 19) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31) electricity consumers can pay their bill these days as well, said the discom officials.

All zonal offices under Bhopal city circle in four city divisions i.e. West, East, South and North and bill payment centers in Danish Nagar, Misrod, Mandideep will remain open on all the holidays including weekends this month.

The electricity consumers have been instructed to pay bills at the cash counters in the zonal office and ATP installed at various places in the state capital. One can also pay their power bills online.

Apart from this, the facility of payment of bills is also available in M.P. Online, Common Service Center, Company Portal portal.mpcz.in Net Banking, Credit, Debit Card, UPI, ECS, BBPS, Cash Card and Wallet etc. Through Phone Pe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm App and Remedy Mobile App Bill payment facility is available.

