Thane: TMC chief asks officials to re-start Covid war room amid surge in cases

Representational image |

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar has instructed the health officials on Tuesday to re-start Covid War room in TMC jurisdiction considering increase in number of infected patients in Thane city.

Bangar is conducting frequent meetings with the health department to review the situation. During the review meeting held on Tuesday, he discussed in detail the observations of the state covid action force, instructions of the health ministry, covid treatment in private hospitals in the city, and guidelines to be followed by doctors.

The Municipal Corporation has started conducting a 'Death Audit' in case of death of Covid-affected patients.

The civic body chief has ordered the health officials to further study the observations that have come up regarding the deaths so far.

Bangar said, "The officers and staff appointed by the TMC for Covid have been deployed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital and Municipal Health Centers in Kalwa as required. If required, this manpower will be used to start the Covid Center at Parking Plaza immediately. If the number of patients increases, the number of beds will be increased accordingly. The health system has been asked to be vigilant so that there is no shortage of beds. No one will suffer for want of treatment.

"Patient care will be planned through the War Room. Private doctors should test the patients who come to them with primary symptoms of Covid, and also send the mobile number of the patient to the whatsapp group of the health center. In this regard, guidelines on what action to take will be given to the private doctors. Coordination is being done with private doctors who are in the WhatsApp group of Medical Officer, Health Center. This WhatsApp group will be used to provide information about covid suspects, covid affected patients and patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney, liver and nerve disorders."

"Considering the current number of patients, two thousand tests have been asked to be conducted every day. If the number of patients increases, the number of tests should be increased accordingly and instructions for the same have been given to the health officials. The triad of testing, isolation and treatment should be followed permanently, so we can stop the spread of Corona. Citizens should take special care of senior citizens with co-morbidities in the family. If they show symptoms of Covid, they should seek medical advice immediately," said Bangar.