Maharashtra records 186% surge in new COVID-19 cases, four deaths within 24 hours

There has been a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra, with 711 cases reported today. This represents an increase of almost 186% compared to the previous day when 248 cases were logged.

Four deaths reported in last 24 hours

In addition, four deaths have been reported in the state within the last 24 hours due to the highly contagious infection, with two deaths in Satara, one in Pune, and one in Ratnagiri.

Over the past seven days, the state has recorded a total of 11 deaths. Currently, the state's case fatality rate stands at 1.82%.

State to conduct mock drills amid surge in cases

Earlier today, Maharashtra's Health Minister Tanaji Sawant announced that in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state will be conducting a mock drill on April 13th and 14th.

"As suggested by the central government, we are going to hold a mock drill for our Covid preparedness in the state on 13-14th April," the minister said.

Health minister advises citizens to take caution

The Health Minister advised the public to remain cautious and take preventive measures, rather than panicking.

"The Covid numbers are increasing but it's not affecting much as it's a mild variant. No need to panic but everyone should take precautions while going to crowded places," Sawant added.

Areas where cases are rising

The districts of Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara in Maharashtra have reported a higher number of positive COVID-19 cases, with a significant increase in areas with higher population density. Moreover, districts such as Pune, Raigad, and Thane are experiencing a surge in daily cases due to their high population density.