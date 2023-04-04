Maharashtra: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, mask mandatory for govt employees in Satara | Representative Photo

Pune: : The Satara district administration in Maharashtra has taken measures to combat the rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases in the area. The district collector has issued an order making it mandatory for employees and officials to wear masks in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.

Mandatory mask-wearing for employees and officials

Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi issued an order on Monday making the wearing of masks compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. This order is effective immediately and comes in response to the surge in COVID-19 and influenza cases in the area.

Appeal to residents to follow precautions

In addition to mandating masks for employees and officials, the collector has also appealed to residents of the district to use masks and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene in crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings. The public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and one casualty, bringing the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445. The state's tally of active cases stands at 3,532, according to a health official. The previous day, the state had reported 562 COVID-19 cases.