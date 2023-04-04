Mumbai : 69% of Covid cases concentrated in 10 wards, authorities say vagaries of weather behind surge

Representational picture | ANI File Photo

At 193, Andheri reported the highest number of Covid cases recorded between March 25 and March 31. It was followed by Bandra (95), Grant Road (74) and Colaba (59). A total of 945 cases were detected in the end week of March and 69% of (650 cases) were concentrated in ten wards.

According to the BMC's Covid dashboard, most of the cases were reported from the following wards: A (Colaba), D (Grant Road), F-South (Parel), H-West (Bandra West), L (Kurla), K-East (Andheri East), K-West (Andheri West), P-North (Malad), R-South (Kandivali) and S (Bhandup).

One of the primary reasons behind the growing numbers is weather change which helps seasonal flu to thrive, said experts, while cautioning against self-medication. Underscoring that the surge isn't worrisome as all are asymptomatic cases, senior health officials said that patients are recovering within 2-3 days in home isolation. Despite the rapid recovery, the BMC is “vigilant” and planning strategies to tackle the issue, they added.

“As the maximum cases are asymptomatic and hospitalisation is low, the situation is under control. Moreover, the cases have surged possibly because people have stopped following Covid norms as the pandemic declined drastically in the past months, propelling the belief that it's endemic now. However, all the hospitals have been instructed to conduct mandatory RT-PCR test if patients exhibit Covid-related symptoms,” said the Medical Health Officer from the H-West ward.

Terming the surge as a pattern, BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangla Gomare said the number of cases might be high till April-end or up to May. “Currently, we have 1,000 active cases, so even if there is a ten-fold rise we are prepared to deal with it. Very few infected people are requiring hospitalisation hence we have ample beds. But, we need support from the people. Everyone should follow Covid protocol,” she said.

Another medical officer said that many international travellers have tested positive during routine checks but all the cases have mild symptoms. “The infected cases can be found in the age bracket of 30 to 60 years; which is the working-class population. There is less number of high-risk contact cases compared to the number of cases,” he said. Among those infected, few have taken precautionary doses, while all them are fully vaccinated.

Civic wards with most covid cases

Andheri West: 146, Bandra West: 95, Grant Road: 74, Colaba: 59, Kurla: 58, Andheri East: 47, Malad: 46, Bhandup, Parel: 42 each, Kandivali: 41

