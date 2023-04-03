Indian companies reinforce Covid protocols as cases continue to rise: Report | Canva

India Inc. in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country has started enforcing stricter measures, reported The Economic Times. Many of the large corporations already have elaborate Covid protocols in place and these rules will continue to be enforced.

The companies have taken measures that include regular temperature checks, work-from-home protocols and regular testing at office/ work sites. According to executives that spoke to the Economic Times the companies are also making masks mandatory.

Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director at JSW Steel, told the Economic Times that the company already has protocols for the steps that need to be taken during COVID times. "We have also now created capacities where, in case of a problem, we will be able to absorb the necessary people to run the plant within the colonies in the plant location," Rao added.

Further, JSW Steel will be able to allow 90 per cent of its workforce to work remotely if needed, but currently 100 per cent are working from the office.

Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) at its office in New Delhi has issued an advisory to all the employees to observe COVID-appropriate behavior, this also includes mandatory masks for all. Karan Sandhu, chief people capability development officer, JSP, said, "JSP is also organizing regular COVID-19 testing and screening at its corporate offices in the wake of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases." He also added that the company at all its plant locations and corporate offices is adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.

The pandemic had hit output at contact-intensive industries causing the gross industrial output to go down and retail sales to shrink in consumer industries. Most companies that did not require an onsite presence have adopted work-from-home protocols and are still continuing with hybrid work models despite operational curbs being eased. A Tata Steel spokesperson also said that the company is keeping track of the situation and is prepared to address emergencies.

Economic Times also spoke to senior executives from automobile and FMCG industry who said that the work is on as usual. ET quoted an automobile industry executive who said, "In the supply chain, too, we have worked over the past two years to put in place measures to be prepared for eventualities and ensure least disruptions in operations. There is no impact as of now because of this spurt."

Tech majors like Wipro have also adopted a flexible hybrid approach, reported Economic Times. A spokesperson from the company said, "Since earlier this quarter, our offices have been open to only fully vaccinated employees. We continue to adhere strictly to local directives and take necessary precautions to make sure all safeguard measures are in place."

Other companies have prepared for emergencies which may arise out of the surge in cases. The preparation is in terms of resources and equipment in addition to water and air quality checks and regular sanitization of premises.

Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head-marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, "We are fully geared up and have emergency backup plans with oxygen cylinders and concentrators available for emergencies, along with emergency response teams readily available at sites." The company has also partnered with hospitals.

Mobile phone manufacturer Transsion told Economic Times that it had never stopped measuring temperature at the offices and factories. The CEO of the company, Arijeet Talpatra, said, "But with COVID cases rising again, we have ramped up the testing and are asking colleagues to refrain from coming to work even if a family member is showing symptoms."

Companies like Telcos and Ericsson have said that they continue to follow a flexible work schedule.

COVID cases

In the last week India has recorded close to 8,000 new cases and on the first day of April had reported 18,389 cases. On April 1, the country reported 3,8245 new COVID cases after the numbers had gone down to 2,995 on March 31. This dip was after the cases on Thursday and Wednesday were on the higher ranges at 3,095 and 3,016 respectively.