Maharashtra: Out of 3488 active COVID-19 cases, Pune amounts to 766

The Pune district recorded 766 active COVID-19 cases out of 3,488 active cases in Maharashtra on Sunday, a health official said. On Saturday, Pune district had reported 755 active cases.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 562 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 81,45,342, while the death of three persons raised the fatality count to 1,48,444, a health official said. Of the total COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, 319 were from Mumbai circle, followed by 119 in Pune circle.

The single-day infection tally dropped by 107 as compared to Saturday when the state had logged 669 cases.

A total of 395 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours that took the cumulative recovery figure to 79,93,410. There are now 3,488 active cases in the state.

One person from Thane city in Mumbai circle succumbed to COVID-19 infection during the day, while the other two are from rural parts of Sangli district in Kolhapur circle and Nanded district in Latur circle, the official said.

The state health authorities carried out 7,368 tests, which raised the overall test count to 8,66,43,875, he said.

