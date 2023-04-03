 Indore: Sporadic Covid-19 cases still a concern, 5 more patients found 
Active Covid cases in the city rise to 30

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sporadic cases of Covid-19 are still a concern for health officials in the city as five more cases of Coronavirus infection came to the fore on Saturday night.

With this, the total number of active Covid cases in the city has increased to 30. According to Health Department officials, one of these patients was found positive and required hospitalisation.

As per the bulletin released by the Health Department, as many as 93 samples were tested out of which 88 samples were found negative and five were found positive. The positivity rate on Saturday was 5.93 per cent. However, six patients were discharged too while the total number of cases found positive in the city since the outbreak is 2,12,632. As many as 1,470 people have died due to the deadly pandemic.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, they are collecting samples of the suspected patients at government health centres and also at the city airport. Some people are also going to private institutions for testing.

“Patients found positive have symptoms like cough, cold, and fever. These patients are aged 13 to 66 years and include four males and one female,” the epidemiologist said.

Five new positive patients

Age Gender

30 Male

31 Male

68 Female

29 Male

30 Male

