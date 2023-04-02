Indore: Sarvdharms offer prayers for devotees killed in temple tragedy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All religions prayer meeting was organised on Sunday morning for devotees killed in the tragic temple bawdi collapse that took place at Beleshwar Mahadev temple in Patel Nagar lately.

The Baha’i House in Indore became the center of a display of unity as it organised the prayer meeting.

In a show of solidarity, individuals from various religious backgrounds came together to offer prayers and support to the families affected by this terrible accident.

With the belief that the foundations of all religions are one, participants read and recited prayers from the holy scriptures of various faiths.

In his introduction of the Baha’i Faith, Jaideep Mahalati emphasised the oneness of humanity and the need to come together to seek comfort for those who have lost loved ones.

The prayers included shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita recited by Sudhinder Mohan Sharma and Ajay Vyas, Buddhist scriptures read by Subash Tarafdar, Jain holy writings read by Amit Kothari, passages from the Holy Bible read by Rosilint Joseph, Quran recitations by Abbas Bangalorewala, Guru Granth Sahib readings by Vijayshree Bhatia, Avesta and Zoroastrian scriptures by Tahera, and Baha’i prayers for the departed souls received by RB Sharma and Parvez Malik, along with readings on the eternal nature of the soul by Hatim Anant.

This gathering not only offered comfort and solace to those who have suffered loss but also demonstrated the power of unity and solidarity in times of tragedy. The Baha’i community expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those affected by this devastating accident.