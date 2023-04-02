MP: IAS officer's pet dog goes missing after jumping out of car, search operation on for 36 hours

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An IAS officer's pet dog went missing while travelling from Delhi to Bhopal on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Gwalior. The dog jumped from the car in Gwalior.

The police in the district have been searching for the dog day and night. The dog has gone missing for the last thirty-six-hours but not able to trace it so far.

Posters have also been put up in the city announcing suitable reward for anyone who catches the dog.

Dogs jumped from the car

According to the information, the two dogs were being taken to Delhi by car. The occupants of the car stopped at a dhaba in Billowa area of Gwalior. Meanwhile, both the dogs ran away. The staff members also ran after the dogs. After going a kilometre ahead, one dog was caught by them.

Dogs belonged to IAS Rahul Dwivedi

These dogs belonged to Indian Administrative Service officer Rahul Dwivedi. Rahul is currently posted in Delhi. He is a brother of Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Anay Dwivedi. Anay Dwivedi has been the commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

The Billowa police station in-charge said that the pet dog has not been found yet. Search is still on.