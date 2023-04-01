MP: After income and property, pets to be taxes in Gwalior

Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Kishore Kanyal |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Corporation in Gwalior is gearing up to tax pets now.

The animal owners will have to pay municipal corporation tax before adopting a cow, buffalo, bull, dog and cats. The Municipal Corporation has prepared a complete plan regarding this and it is being said that from May it will be mandatory for the animal owners to register their animals.

The Municipal Corporation is implementing this rule to reduce the problems caused by stray animals and dogs. The corporation is going to do a door-to-door campaign by installing loudspeakers on garbage vehicles for its publicity. The corporation will also open small offices at different places of the city for the registration of these animals. All the animals will be registered online.

Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kanyal said that the number of animals in the city is continuously increasing, at present there are more than two lakh domesticated buffalo cows and more than 25,000 stray dogs in the city. The Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory to register so that it can be found out whose stray animal is roaming on the road. It will be mandatory to get the animals registered for this, instead of which the animal owner will have to pay a hefty fee, he added.

Further he added that if the registered animal is found on the road, then the animal owner will be instructed once by the corporation. If they break the rule every time, notice will be and a fine will be imposed on him.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal said that the Municipal Corporation has kept separate fees for the registry of animals which are as follows:

Cows and Buffaloes - (Registration fee ₹ 200) (Renewal fee ₹ 100)

Dogs and Cats - (Registration fee ₹150) (Renewal fee ₹50)

Other animals - (Registration fee ₹ 50) (Renewal fee ₹ 25)