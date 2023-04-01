 MP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple tragedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple tragedy

MP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple tragedy

Tomar given instructions to the officials to get information so that such incidents do not recur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Learning a lesson from the Indore’s Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragic accident, Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal has appealed to the residents to immediately inform the civic body about the old dilapidated and encroached stepwells in their area.

State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that Gwalior has the maximum number of stepwells. He has instructed the officials to identify such stepwells and take relevant steps to ensure Indore temple tragedy is not repeated.

Notably, Gwalior has over 3000 stepwells--which are either completely dilapidated or encroached. The Municipal Corporation is taking information about the number of wells and stepwells in the city and if encroachment is found, action will be taken on it.

Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal

Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal |

For the past one year, the Municipal Corporation has been making a list for the renovation of more than 10 wells. Municipal Corporation has also received an amount of Rs 25 lakh from the Central Government for the renovation..

Regarding the accident in Indore, State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that not only the state but the country is saddened by the tragic deaths in the accident. The government is standing with those families and all kinds of help will be provided to them.

Read Also
Indore Temple Mishap: Congress' Kamal Nath reaches Indore, consoles grieving hearts
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Senior vandalises hostel premise after fight with junior

Bhopal: Senior vandalises hostel premise after fight with junior

MP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple...

MP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple...

Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang meets Union Rail Minister to discuss development works in city

Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang meets Union Rail Minister to discuss development works in city

Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

Fauji Mela in MP: A look at the Guns & Gadgets used by our Armed forces on borders

Fauji Mela in MP: A look at the Guns & Gadgets used by our Armed forces on borders