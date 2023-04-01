MP: 3000 stepwells haunt Gwalior, civic body seeks more information from public after Indore temple tragedy

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Learning a lesson from the Indore’s Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragic accident, Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal has appealed to the residents to immediately inform the civic body about the old dilapidated and encroached stepwells in their area.

State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that Gwalior has the maximum number of stepwells. He has instructed the officials to identify such stepwells and take relevant steps to ensure Indore temple tragedy is not repeated.

Notably, Gwalior has over 3000 stepwells--which are either completely dilapidated or encroached. The Municipal Corporation is taking information about the number of wells and stepwells in the city and if encroachment is found, action will be taken on it.

For the past one year, the Municipal Corporation has been making a list for the renovation of more than 10 wells. Municipal Corporation has also received an amount of Rs 25 lakh from the Central Government for the renovation..

Regarding the accident in Indore, State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that not only the state but the country is saddened by the tragic deaths in the accident. The government is standing with those families and all kinds of help will be provided to them.