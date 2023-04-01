Indore Temple Mishap: Congress' Kamal Nath reaches Indore, consoles grieving hearts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President Kamal Nath reached Apple Hospital in Indore on Saturday to meet those who sustained injuries in Beleshwar Temple mishap.

MP Congress has tweeted a video of the Kamal Nath's meet in which a woman who apparently lost her two kids in the temple tragedy can be seen crying inconsolably. "The kids would often do seva in the mandir. They were trying to help the people out, when they accidentally slipped in the stepwell," the pleading woman told Kaml Nath.

Notably, an open anonymous letter was written to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, citing negligence and lack of proper maintenance by the officials that led to this tragedy.

Notably, at least 36 devotees were killed - majority of them women - and 19 got injured, after Beleshwar temple's floor sinked in and the devotees fell in the stepwell or a bawadi below on Ram Navami on Thursday.

"There was a huge crowd of devotees in the Beleshwar temple, which was built on a stepwell. Apparently there was a thin grill between that served as the floor of the temple, beneath which there was a 60-feet stepwell. As the structure could not bear the load of the crowd, it caved in," Kantibhai Patel, president of Patel Nagar Residents Association, who was eye-witness to the incident, said. "Around 35 devotees fell into the bawdi which was about 50 to 60 feet deep," said Indore police commissioner Makrand Deoskar, citing eyewitness accounts.

