Indore: Water cannon salute to maiden Sharjah flight

Officials of Air India Express and travel agents present in the inauguration ceremony held at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport on Friday morning. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Dubai, the city got its second international flight with the rolling out of the maiden Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight from the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport on Friday.

The Air India Express IX-256 Indore-Sharjah flight took off from the airport carrying just 47 passengers, while the aircraft can carry 186 passengers. However, Air India Express officials expect that the number of passengers would increase in the days to come.

However, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the passengers to board the first direct flight to Sharjah.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually inaugurated the flight from New Delhi by showing the green flag.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Scindia said that he had delivered on the promise he made at Global Investor Summit held in the city in January this year. He also said that the aviation facilities are being expanded in the state by expanding the airport at Gwalior and a new airport in Rewa.

On this occasion officials of Air India and Air India Express, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and leading travel agents were present.

Earlier, on the arrival of the aircraft of the Indore-Sharjah flight at 7.35 am, it was welcomed by a water cannon salute. The flight departed for Sharjah at 10.30 am.

Air India Express replaces Air India in operating Dubai flight

Air India Express replaced Air India in operating Indore-Dubai-Indore flight, starting from Thursday. The flight that came from Dubai last night was that of Air India Express.

30 kg check-in luggage allowed

TK Jose, chairman of the MP Chapter of the Travel Agents Federation of India, informed that Air India Express has allowed passengers to carry up to 30 kg of check-in luggage free of charge from the city also. This will be given as an inaugural offer. Earlier, Air India Express had allowed only 20 kg check-in luggage free of charge from the city, while the Sharjah-Indore flight of the airline is offering 30 kg check-in luggage right from the beginning.

Bawdi tragedy shadowed inauguration ceremony

The tragic incident at the Beleshwar Mahadev Temple where 36 died following the collapsing of a bawdi, overshadowed the Indore-Sharjah flight inauguration ceremony.

Civil aviation minister Scindia paid tribute in his virtual address. As per the programme, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to connect virtually from Bhopal, but he flew into the city in the morning. Though he was present at the airport at the time of the inaugural function, he could not join in as he had to go to the tragedy site. Similarly, the high-ranking administrative officials, MP Shankar Lalwani, and minister Tulsi Silawat could not make it.