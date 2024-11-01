Diwali Wishes From Kili Paul: Tanzanian Influencer Does Namaste, Sings Festival Song In Viral Video

Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Does Namaste While Extending Diwali Wishes To Fans; Video Goes Viral | Kili Paul/Instagram

Diwali is a festival which is not only celebrated in India but across the world. People who admire Indian culture observe the festival with their family and friends, by lighting a lamp in front in their homes and performing puja. You would feel happy if we say that someone's wishing you a happy Diwali straight from Tanzania. We know that you might have guessed it to be none other than internet sensation Kili Paul. He uploaded a video on Instagram to share festival wishes to his fans and followers.

On Thursday evening, Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul released a Diwali reel online. It didn't show him celebrating the festival with a lamp or a few firecrackers, instead it captured him extending best wishes of the festival to others.

Watch video

More details

In the video, Kili donned western casuals ditching his traditional attire and wished people a very happy Diwali. "Namaste India," he said in the beginning of the clip, followed by wishing every viewer on the auspicious occasion. "Happy Diwali everyone. Enjoy. Have a happy Diwali at your home and your family everyone. Muah," he said in the video.

The video has recorded the influencer happily singing a festival song, something that he himself created for drawing the attention of social media users. He tuned "Happy Diwali" to wish people with all his heart.

Kili's video has already gone viral and won the hearts of internet users. It has attracted more than 80,000 likes and a series of comments, where his fans wished him a Happy Diwali in return.