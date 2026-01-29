US Man Quits Six-Figure Job After Company Denies Paid Leave For Brain Cancer Treatment: Says, 'We Need To Reform Workplaces'

An American social media professional, Tyler Wells, has left his high-paying role at a leading advertising agency after his requests for paid time off (PTO) during brain cancer treatment were repeatedly denied. Despite the company advertising an “unlimited PTO” policy, Wells said he was told that using leave for chemotherapy would be seen as “abuse” of the benefit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wells explained that he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2024 and required regular chemotherapy sessions. To manage his treatment and recovery, he requested two to three days of paid leave each month. Instead, the company allegedly pushed him toward unpaid time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which protects jobs but does not guarantee wages.

PTO requests rejected, accommodations denied

Wells also claimed that his employer declined to provide temporary workplace adjustments that could have helped him continue working during treatment. According to him, the human resources department stated they were “not obligated” to offer accommodations.

Frustrated and emotionally drained, Wells eventually decided to quit and move into full-time freelancing. “People who are seriously ill already carry enormous stress. Worrying about paying bills during cancer treatment should not be another burden,” he wrote.

Call for workplace reform

In his post, Wells outlined three broader concerns he believes need urgent attention:

-More compassionate workplace policies for employees facing serious illnesses.

-Stronger labour laws that ensure full pay for workers undergoing treatments like chemotherapy.

-A cultural shift away from prioritising productivity over employee wellbeing.

Viral post triggers strong public response

The story quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of reactions from users who shared similar experiences. Many criticised the concept of “unlimited PTO,” arguing that it often lacks clear guidelines and can discourage employees from actually taking time off.

One user revealed they had become homeless while undergoing chemotherapy due to lack of support, while another urged Wells to publicly name the company. Several others said such policies appear employee-friendly on paper but often fail workers during real-life crises.