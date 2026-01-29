 VIDEO: Missouri Firefighters Rescue Dog As It Gets Trapped In Frigid Water
A dog trapped in an icy pond during near-zero temperatures was safely rescued by the St. Louis Fire Department’s Marine Rescue Task Force. The animal had fallen through the ice and was unable to swim to safety. A video shared by the department shows firefighters pulling the dog from freezing water. Officials said the dog is doing well and will fully recover.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Firefighters Rescue Dog As It Gets Trapped In Frigid Water | X/@STLFireDept

Missouri: A video showing a dog being safely rescued from an icy pond in St. Louis, Missouri, amid frigid temperatures has surfaced. The dog had jumped into an icy lake during near-zero temperatures. The rescue operation was carried out by the fire department in Missouri, according to footage that captured the mission.

The video of the operation was shared by the St. Louis Fire Department (STLFD) on its X account on Monday, which said its Marine Rescue Task Force led the operation.

"In the grip of single-digit temperatures, a dog wandered onto the ice and suddenly found itself in a life-threatening situation. The ice gave way, leaving the dog trapped in frigid water, unable to swim to safety as the cold quickly took its toll. Within moments, our Marine #Rescue Task Force received the call and went to work. Crews launched, navigated the frozen conditions, and reached the dog just in time, carefully pulling it from the icy water and bringing it to safety," the post read.

The video shows the rescue boat arriving and the canine being pulled from the frozen waters.

St. Louis Fire Department Shares Dog's Health Update

Sharing the dog's health update, the St. Louis Fire Department said that the animal is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

