'Jaha Kalesh, Waha Dogesh': Video Of Dog Silently Watching Neighbourhood Arguement With Women Goes Viral -Watch

A short and hilarious video circulating on social media has captured the hearts of millions, showing a dog quietly peeking over a wall to watch an argument unfolding in a nearby neighbourhood. The clip, originally shared by Instagram user @priti_lic, has quickly gone viral, with netizens praising the dog’s innocent curiosity and perfectly timed reactions.

Dog’s silent observation wins the internet

In the video, the dog can be seen carefully leaning forward, adjusting his posture to get a better view of the heated exchange, while several women from the surrounding area stand nearby, clearly engrossed in the drama. The dog neither barks nor interferes, choosing instead to silently observe, a move that instantly resonated with viewers online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many users found the scene relatable, comparing the dog’s behaviour to that of “typical Indian aunties” who are often spotted gathering around neighbourhood disputes, watching intently and later discussing every detail. The dog’s calm and focused expression made the moment even more entertaining.

Comments

Netizens flood comments with witty reactions

Social media users were quick to share their amusement. One viewer joked, “He is adjusting himself to have a better view,” while another wrote, “Bro didn’t choose the kalesh life, the kalesh life chose him. Silent judge, zero involvement, 100% entertainment. Neighborhood Netflix unlocked.”

Others added humorous takes, calling the dog a “gossip collector for his doggo community” and praising his impeccable manners while watching the unfolding drama. The creative and funny comments further fueled the video’s viral momentum.

As the video continues to rack up views and likes, it stands as yet another reminder of how pets effortlessly bring joy, humour, and unexpected entertainment into everyday life.