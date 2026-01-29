 'When Mantralaya Was On Fire...': Ajit Pawar's Old Photo Resurfaces, Showing Dada Clearing Vehicles During 2012 Secretariat Blaze Incident
Ajit Pawar was laid to rest with full state honours and a 21-gun salute at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati on Thursday. Amid the funeral, an old photo from the 2012 Mantralaya fire resurfaced online, showing Pawar wearing a firefighter’s helmet and directing rescue efforts. The image is being shared as a symbol of his hands-on leadership style.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Baramati: Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, was laid to rest with full state honours and a 21-gun salute at the Vidya Pratishthan grounds in Baramati on Thursday, as tens of thousands gathered to bid farewell to a leader who dominated the state’s political landscape for over four decades.

Viral Photo Shows Ajit Pawar Wearing Firefighter's Helmet

Amid the sombre scenes of his final journey, an old photograph of Ajit Pawar resurfaced on social media, striking an emotional chord with supporters. The image dates back to 2012, when a massive fire broke out at Mantralaya, the state’s administrative headquarters in Mumbai. In the viral photo, Pawar is seen wearing a firefighter’s helmet, personally stepping in to clear vehicles and direct movement around the complex to ensure unhindered access for fire engines and rescue teams.

The photograph was shared on X by historian Dhaval Kulkarni, who wrote that Ajit Pawar was a leader who 'led from the front.' He recalled how, despite being a senior minister at the time, Pawar took charge on the ground during the Mantralaya fire, ensuring swift action during the crisis. The image has since been widely shared, with many calling it a reflection of Pawar’s hands-on, no-nonsense administrative style.

Ajit Pawar, fondly known as ‘Ajit Dada,’ died on Wednesday morning after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport. His death sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s political spectrum, drawing tributes from leaders cutting across party lines.

The final rites were performed by his sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, in the presence of his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and other members of the Pawar family. The funeral procession began earlier in the day from Pawar’s Katewadi residence, with his mortal remains carried in a flower-decked van. Thousands lined the streets of Baramati, showering petals and raising slogans of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe” as the cortege passed through the town.

Baramati, regarded as both the cradle and stronghold of Ajit Pawar’s political career, came to a standstill as supporters from across Maharashtra arrived to pay their last respects. Heavy security arrangements were put in place to manage the massive crowds.

A six-time Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar was known for his decisive, fast-paced administrative approach and his deep influence in Maharashtra’s cooperative, irrigation and agricultural sectors. His passing marks the end of an era in state politics and leaves a major void within the Nationalist Congress Party and the broader political landscape of Maharashtra.

