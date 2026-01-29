 'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of Supporters; Funeral At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds | VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of Supporters; Funeral At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds | VIDEOS

'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of Supporters; Funeral At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds | VIDEOS

Maharashtra bid an emotional farewell to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as his final journey began from his Katewadi residence to Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. Thousands of supporters lined the roads, chanting slogans and walking alongside the hearse. Pawar died in a chartered aircraft crash and is set to be cremated with full state honours.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of Supporters; Funeral At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds | VIDEOS |

Baramati: Maharashtra bid an emotional farewell to Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday as his final journey began from his Katewadi residence in Baramati amid a massive outpouring of public grief. Pawar’s mortal remains were taken in a hearse van to the Vidya Pratishthan grounds, where his last rites are scheduled to be performed with full state honours.

As the procession moved through Baramati, thousands of supporters lined the roads, chanting slogans of “Ajit Dada amar rahe,” reflecting the deep emotional bond the leader shared with the people of the region. Many supporters were seen walking alongside the hearse van, some with folded hands and others in tears, as they accompanied their beloved leader on his final journey.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and their sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, were present throughout the procession. Several members of the Pawar family, including his nephew Rohit Pawar, also joined the cortege. The atmosphere remained sombre, with emotions running high as Baramati witnessed one of the largest funeral gatherings in its history.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Funeral: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Mortal Remains Kept At Katewadi Residence, To Be Laid To...
article-image

The funeral procession began from Pawar’s Katewadi residence and proceeded towards the Vidya Pratishthan grounds, where the cremation is scheduled to take place at 11 am. Ajit Pawar is being accorded full state honours, with senior political leaders and dignitaries in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top leaders from across party lines are expected to be present to pay their last respects.

FPJ Shorts
Furry Intruder! Dog Brings Laughter To Fans After Running Onto Field During IND vs NZ 4th T20I; Video Goes Viral
Furry Intruder! Dog Brings Laughter To Fans After Running Onto Field During IND vs NZ 4th T20I; Video Goes Viral
‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment: Viral Fruit Cart Poster Is the Internet’s New Favourite Post
‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment: Viral Fruit Cart Poster Is the Internet’s New Favourite Post
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes First Woman To Present Union Budget 9th Time In A Row
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes First Woman To Present Union Budget 9th Time In A Row
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & 5 Others
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & 5 Others

Massive Security Arrangements In Baramati

In view of the massive turnout, authorities have made extensive security and crowd management arrangements across Baramati. Heavy police deployment has been put in place along the procession route and at the cremation venue. Senior police officials said barricading, route diversions and additional force deployment were planned to regulate traffic, manage crowd movement and ensure that the funeral proceedings pass off peacefully.

Ajit Pawar, 66, lost his life on Wednesday after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed near the tabletop runway at Baramati while attempting to land. Besides Pawar, the aircraft was carrying two pilots, one crew member and his personal bodyguard. All five occupants were killed in the crash. The tragedy has plunged Maharashtra into mourning, with the state government announcing three days of state mourning in his honour.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed...
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From...
The Story Behind Kala Ghoda: Why The Black Horse Defines Mumbai’s Art Festival?
The Story Behind Kala Ghoda: Why The Black Horse Defines Mumbai’s Art Festival?
Baramati Plane Crash: Last Rites Of Ajit Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav...
Baramati Plane Crash: Last Rites Of Ajit Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav...
'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of...
'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of...