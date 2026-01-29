'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of Supporters; Funeral At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds | VIDEOS |

Baramati: Maharashtra bid an emotional farewell to Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday as his final journey began from his Katewadi residence in Baramati amid a massive outpouring of public grief. Pawar’s mortal remains were taken in a hearse van to the Vidya Pratishthan grounds, where his last rites are scheduled to be performed with full state honours.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: The hearse van carrying the mortal remains of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar leaves from his Katewadi residence. His last rites will be performed at Vidya Pratishthan ground. pic.twitter.com/jvSDDKaiLq — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

#WATCH | Katewadi, Baramati | Full state honours accorded to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a charter plane crash in Baramati yesterday



Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, and their sons, Parth and Jay, are present. pic.twitter.com/WTQQg5LHXr — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

#WATCH | Baramati | The hearse van carrying the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar moves towards Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites pic.twitter.com/z949yPxFwd — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

As the procession moved through Baramati, thousands of supporters lined the roads, chanting slogans of “Ajit Dada amar rahe,” reflecting the deep emotional bond the leader shared with the people of the region. Many supporters were seen walking alongside the hearse van, some with folded hands and others in tears, as they accompanied their beloved leader on his final journey.

#WATCH | Baramati | The hearse van carrying the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar moves towards Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites. People gather on the street to pay him their last respects. pic.twitter.com/KOkWN1eHAJ — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

#WATCH | People in large numbers walk towards Vidya Pratishthan ground to take part in the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati pic.twitter.com/47f7CqgK7p — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and their sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, were present throughout the procession. Several members of the Pawar family, including his nephew Rohit Pawar, also joined the cortege. The atmosphere remained sombre, with emotions running high as Baramati witnessed one of the largest funeral gatherings in its history.

The funeral procession began from Pawar’s Katewadi residence and proceeded towards the Vidya Pratishthan grounds, where the cremation is scheduled to take place at 11 am. Ajit Pawar is being accorded full state honours, with senior political leaders and dignitaries in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top leaders from across party lines are expected to be present to pay their last respects.

Massive Security Arrangements In Baramati

In view of the massive turnout, authorities have made extensive security and crowd management arrangements across Baramati. Heavy police deployment has been put in place along the procession route and at the cremation venue. Senior police officials said barricading, route diversions and additional force deployment were planned to regulate traffic, manage crowd movement and ensure that the funeral proceedings pass off peacefully.

Ajit Pawar, 66, lost his life on Wednesday after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed near the tabletop runway at Baramati while attempting to land. Besides Pawar, the aircraft was carrying two pilots, one crew member and his personal bodyguard. All five occupants were killed in the crash. The tragedy has plunged Maharashtra into mourning, with the state government announcing three days of state mourning in his honour.

