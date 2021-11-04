Diwali 2021: Glam up with these simple yet amazing makeup looks

Diwali is one of those celebrations that brings families and friends together to celebrate endlessly, where everyone has a good time.

All of the late evenings spent playing games, eating enough food to fill ourselves to the brim while still leaving room for those Diwali treats, and watching every home light up has its own magic.

Apart from the obvious crackers and cuisine that make this event fantastic, everyone is also looking forward to the opportunity to dress up.

Even if the attire is taken care of, one will still require the perfect makeup look to complete the picture just the right way.

To help you with this and also to spare you time from continuously scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration, we've compiled a list of Diwali makeup ideas that you can try out.

Have a look:

1.Simple glam look

Loading View on Instagram

2. Monochrome makeup look

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Products used in the tutorial:



@drsheths aloe and panthenol gel

@makeuprevolutionindia conceal and define foundation- f12.5

@kaybykatrina loose powder- olive

@wetnwildindia bronzer- shady in the beaches

@missclairecosmetic 3 in 1 face sculpting palette

@swissbeautycosmetic makeup fixer

@makeuprevolutionindia newtrals 2 reloaded eyeshadow palette

@lakmeindia 9 to 5 eyeliner

@maybelline lash sensational mascara- waterproof

@roziapro eyelashes

@forever52india lip liner - 1610 mahogany

@kaybykatrina mattiene matte lipstick- papped

Jewellery from - @myntra

3. Natural makeup look

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

4. Shimmery makeup look

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

5. Rangoli eyes

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 01:05 PM IST