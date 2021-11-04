e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

#Diwali 2021: Make your celebrations glamorous with these stunning outfits

Dhea Eapen
Diwali is finally here! A time when there is no darkness anywhere, as the beautiful little 'diyas' make up for it all. However, you might be contemplating on what your special outfit should be, for this special occasion.

Indian costumes sure do necessitate a lot of planning, such as the jewellery you may wear with it and comfy shoes that are appropriate for the festive season!

So why not do a little homework ahead of time and look for just the right inspiration on social media platforms? You don't have to spend time aimlessly scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest for that, because we have compiled all the best looks to spice up your Diwali this year!

Have a look at a few outfit ideas, right here:

1.Chique outfit inspo

Outfit 1 - @yoshitacouture
Outfit 2 - @yoursilq @melange_pr
Outfit 3 - @annus_creation@vblitzcommunications.

2. Simple yet creative outfit inspo

3. Elegant and sexy outfit inspo

Saree: @elegant_fashion_way

4.Vibrant outfit inspo

Outfits @nehasuchitacouture
Makeup @liza_phulwani

5. Elegant and cute outfit inspo

6. Plain white outfit inspo

7. Earthy outfit inspo

Outfit & jewelry @vesimi
@atinirmal.g.pagarani

8. Classy and chique saree inspo

Saree @houseofvardha
Shot by @momentinfocuspune
Jewelry @kalakari_jewels
Mua&h @sanchitakalbhormakeup
Shot @sayajipune

9. All-red outfit inspo

10. Full Brocade outfit inspo

Outfit Details
Kurta: @onceuponatrunk
Pants and dupatta: @seasonsmumbai(Old)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
