Diwali 2021: Make your celebrations glamorous with these stunning outfits

Diwali is finally here! A time when there is no darkness anywhere, as the beautiful little 'diyas' make up for it all. However, you might be contemplating on what your special outfit should be, for this special occasion.

Indian costumes sure do necessitate a lot of planning, such as the jewellery you may wear with it and comfy shoes that are appropriate for the festive season!

So why not do a little homework ahead of time and look for just the right inspiration on social media platforms? You don't have to spend time aimlessly scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest for that, because we have compiled all the best looks to spice up your Diwali this year!

Have a look at a few outfit ideas, right here:

1.Chique outfit inspo



Outfit 1 - @yoshitacouture

Outfit 2 - @yoursilq @melange_pr

Outfit 3 - @annus_creation@vblitzcommunications.

2. Simple yet creative outfit inspo

3. Elegant and sexy outfit inspo

Saree: @elegant_fashion_way

4.Vibrant outfit inspo

Outfits @nehasuchitacouture

Makeup @liza_phulwani

5. Elegant and cute outfit inspo

6. Plain white outfit inspo

7. Earthy outfit inspo

Outfit & jewelry @vesimi

@atinirmal.g.pagarani

8. Classy and chique saree inspo

Saree @houseofvardha

Shot by @momentinfocuspune

Jewelry @kalakari_jewels

Mua&h @sanchitakalbhormakeup

Shot @sayajipune

9. All-red outfit inspo

10. Full Brocade outfit inspo

Outfit Details

Kurta: @onceuponatrunk

Pants and dupatta: @seasonsmumbai(Old)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:34 AM IST