Diwali 2021: Wishes, messages to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali or Lakshmi Pooja. On the day of Choti Diwali, people are expected to take a bath before sunrise, it is also called Abhyanga Snan. People light diyas and decorate their homes.

Believers also follow the ritual of crushing bitter berry under their feet, it symbolises the crushing or defeat of demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Here are a few simple but hearty wishes and messages for you to send your friends, family and loved ones on the auspicious day of Diwali.

"May this Choti Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy and may you also have a sparking Diwali!"

"May all the darkness disappear from your life and you light the diyas of contentment. May the festival illuminate your life and you reap happiness and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali."

"Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.”

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 08:28 AM IST