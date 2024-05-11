 Disturbing Video Shows Mother Thrashing Daughter, Trying To Choke Little Girl As She Cries For Help; 'Was Father Recording Brutality?' Wonder Netizens
That being said, the video was shared by several journalists and users on social media platform X. The disturbing video shows a woman, claimed to be the girl's mother, brutally thrashing the girl.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Screenshot from viral video claimed that a mother brutally thrashed her daughter, a little girl, and even tried to choke her | X

A heart-wrenching video doing rounds on social media platform X showed a mother brutally beating her daughter. The viral video is said to be from Gujarat. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity and the verification of the video.

article-image

The helpless little girl lets out cries of help. Shockingly, at this point, the mother tries to choke the little girl.

Disclaimer: The below video contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion advised.

She does it not once but twice. Later, she drags the girl to another room and the video ends.

People were shocked to see the video and wondered how could a mother be this stone-hearted. One's heart goes out for the little girl getting thrashed in such an ugly and merciless manner.

People also wondered who was recording the video and why was attampts not made by the person recording the video to stop the thrashing. Netizens also questioned that was it the father of the girl recording the video and that if yes, both parents should be punished.

