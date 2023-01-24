Disgusting! Ghaziabad hotel employee washes potatoes using slippers, video viral | Twitter video screengrab

Ghaziabad: This video of a man washing potatoes in a Ghaziabad sweet shop will leave you having second thoughts before you order your next plate of samosas. The purported video is from one Kumar Sweets located in Ghantanagar, and the video emerged on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, a man dressed in blue t-shirt and jeans is seen washing the potatoes by stepping inside a big container and that's not the gross part of it. The man has his slippers on. He is standing in the container full of potatoes and steps on them repeatedly in a bid to clean them. Now, whether they are getting cleaner or dirtier is for you to decide after watching the viral video:

Youngsters shot the video

A bunch of youngsters have shot this video and they can be heard talking in the background asking one another to include the shop name in the video. They zoom out of from the man and go on to capture the name of the shop-- Kumar Sweets Corner. The level of water in the said container is also not apt for anything get cleaned.

The incident points out at the level of hygiene these local shop owners maintain. The process of washing something is aimed at cleaning it, but the way these potatoes are being washed will only leave you with an upset belly or worse.

