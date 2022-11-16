e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDid you know? This baby girl from Philippines is the symbolic '8th billion' kid of this world

Did you know? This baby girl from Philippines is the symbolic '8th billion' kid of this world

Were you all eyes at the world population meter as it hit eight billion on November 15? It was when this baby girl was born that the count hit exactly '8 billion'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Did you know? This baby girl from Philippines is the symbolic '8th billion' kid of this world | Facebook
Follow us on

On November 15, the world population hit the anticipated eight billion mark, and it happened when this baby girl took birth at Philippines. The symbolic eighth billionth person in the world is reportedly this kid who was born in Tondo, Manila at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital.

The world welcomed Vinice Mabansag at 1:29 in the morning (local time), at the exact time when the world counted the population meter at eight billion. The Philippines Commission on Population and Development posted pictures of the newborn girl and her mother on Facebook to commemorate her birth.

Read Also
Watch: Baby elephant tickles journalist during live reporting, adorable video goes viral
article-image

"...Baby Vinice was welcomed on Nov. 15 by nurses at Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital as well as representatives from the Commission on Population and Development," read the post caption.

The projection was revealed at UN World Population Prospects 2022 by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs released on World Population Day on July 11 this year. When the global population hit the anticipated figure, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) tweeted, "8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion possibilities. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people."

Read Also
World Population hits 8 billion and is still counting; netizens react with memes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cake Cutting Controversy: Kamal Nath cuts cake modelled like temple; BJP accuses of hurting...

Cake Cutting Controversy: Kamal Nath cuts cake modelled like temple; BJP accuses of hurting...

Did you know? This baby girl from Philippines is the symbolic '8th billion' kid of this world

Did you know? This baby girl from Philippines is the symbolic '8th billion' kid of this world

Dallas daughter takes dad to strip club for his 100th birthday, here's what happened next

Dallas daughter takes dad to strip club for his 100th birthday, here's what happened next

Joe Biden caught stumbling on live camera during visit to mangrove forest amid G20 Summit in Bali,...

Joe Biden caught stumbling on live camera during visit to mangrove forest amid G20 Summit in Bali,...

Watch: Private bus in Kerala gets chased by wild elephant, driver covers 8 km in reverse gear in...

Watch: Private bus in Kerala gets chased by wild elephant, driver covers 8 km in reverse gear in...