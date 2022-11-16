Did you know? This baby girl from Philippines is the symbolic '8th billion' kid of this world | Facebook

On November 15, the world population hit the anticipated eight billion mark, and it happened when this baby girl took birth at Philippines. The symbolic eighth billionth person in the world is reportedly this kid who was born in Tondo, Manila at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital.

The world welcomed Vinice Mabansag at 1:29 in the morning (local time), at the exact time when the world counted the population meter at eight billion. The Philippines Commission on Population and Development posted pictures of the newborn girl and her mother on Facebook to commemorate her birth.

"...Baby Vinice was welcomed on Nov. 15 by nurses at Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital as well as representatives from the Commission on Population and Development," read the post caption.

The projection was revealed at UN World Population Prospects 2022 by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs released on World Population Day on July 11 this year. When the global population hit the anticipated figure, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) tweeted, "8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion possibilities. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people."

Read Also World Population hits 8 billion and is still counting; netizens react with memes