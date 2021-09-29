Did The New York Times' front-page call PM Modi 'Last, Best Hope of Earth'? Here's the truth

Over the past weekend, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited USA, an image went viral on multiple social media platforms of a 'supposed' front page of The New York Times.

The image showed a large photograph of PM Modi along with the headline “Last, Best Hope of Earth” and a strap line saying, “World’s most loved and most powerful leader is here to bless us." The date on the page was "Setpember 26, 2021".

Many had called out the fabricated image. Now, NY Times have themselves issued a clarification.

The Twitter handle of the communications wing of The New York Times tweeted "This is a completely fabricated image, one of the many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. Resharing or circulating photoshopped images online only adds to misinformation and uncertainty, at a time when truthful, trusted journalism is needed...”

The New York Times also shared a link to all their stories related to PM Modi.

It is noteworthy that The New York Times has been criticised by BJP supporters for its critical coverage of the government, especially during the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:34 AM IST