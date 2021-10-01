'Did Piyush Goyal undergo plastic surgery?': Advertisement goes viral, leaves netizens scratching their heads

Twitter is a powerful place where anything and everything can go viral nationally and internationally within seconds. Twitter is especially a harbor for political conversations which sometimes also turn ugly. However, a recent conversation is hilarious as well as sarcastic.

Remember a few days ago, when an advertisement of the Uttar Pradesh government went viral? They apparently put Kolkata's highway in an advertisement about UP government. The advertisement spread like wildfire across India beginning a debate. Similarly, one more advertisement went viral on Twitter on Friday.

The advertisement informs about the inauguration of the India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai by Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on October 1, 2021 at 6 PM.

However, in the advertisement, the only picture is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many are puzzled about why there is no picture of Goyal when the advertisement mentions him. Many have taken the sarcastic route and using humour to comment on the advertisement.

Here's the advertisement:

Twitter

Here's what people are saying about the advertisement. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:46 AM IST

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:46 AM IST