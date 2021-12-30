e-Paper Get App

India win first Test match against South Africa by 113 runs, lead 3-match series by 1-0
Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:21 PM IST

Did NASA hire 24 theologians to study human reaction to aliens? Netizens react with hilarious memes

FPJ Web Desk
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was the buzzing on social media for reportedly hiring a British priest and theologians in a bid to understand how the discovery of aliens would impact the world.

Reports suggest that the agency would be hiring 24 theologians to take part in its program at the Center for Theological Inquiry (CTI) at Princeton University in New Jersey, which NASA gave a $1.1 million grant to in 2014.

According to Daily Mail, Rev Dr Andrew Davidson, a priest and theologian at the University of Cambridge, is among 24 theologians to have taken part in a NASA-sponsored programme at the Center for Technological Inquiry (CTI) at Princeton in the US. The programme aims to assess how the world’s major religions would react to the news that life exists in worlds beyond our own.

Several social media users took to share hilarious memes having got aware of the US space agency NASA's recent hiring. The topic got buzzing and trending over the internet, and has sparked a lot of curiosity.

Many were excited at the possibility of human interactions with aliens, while others ridiculed the idea of hiring priests and bringing religion in the scientific process.

Take a look at few reactions, right here:

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:22 PM IST
