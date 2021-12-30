Did NASA hire 24 theologians to study human reaction to aliens? Netizens react with hilarious memes

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was the buzzing on social media for reportedly hiring a British priest and theologians in a bid to understand how the discovery of aliens would impact the world.

Reports suggest that the agency would be hiring 24 theologians to take part in its program at the Center for Theological Inquiry (CTI) at Princeton University in New Jersey, which NASA gave a $1.1 million grant to in 2014.

According to Daily Mail, Rev Dr Andrew Davidson, a priest and theologian at the University of Cambridge, is among 24 theologians to have taken part in a NASA-sponsored programme at the Center for Technological Inquiry (CTI) at Princeton in the US. The programme aims to assess how the world’s major religions would react to the news that life exists in worlds beyond our own.

Several social media users took to share hilarious memes having got aware of the US space agency NASA's recent hiring. The topic got buzzing and trending over the internet, and has sparked a lot of curiosity.

Many were excited at the possibility of human interactions with aliens, while others ridiculed the idea of hiring priests and bringing religion in the scientific process.

Take a look at few reactions, right here:

Me, reading NASA hired 24 theologians to help humans adjust to the possibility of extraterrestrial life. pic.twitter.com/UmFL1uSmRf — emily freeman (@editingemily) December 25, 2021

1st meeting between the theologians and NASA scientists: pic.twitter.com/VwVsUs9iPn — acowan25 (@acowan25) December 26, 2021

NASA has hired 24 theologians to study how humans will react to ALIENS ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/ai2Q2tPMci — RapTV (@raptvcom) December 28, 2021

I dunno about you, but I think that NASA suddenly hiring 24 theologians to help assess how humanity would react to the discovery of alien life sounds highly suspicious. pic.twitter.com/C5L1wLqa0u — Somehow Pete Woods has returned (@thatpetewoods) December 27, 2021

https://t.co/DWlnvMyjza, [26.12.21 17:03]

NEW - NASA enlists 24 theologians to assess how the world would react to the discovery of "extraterrestrial life." pic.twitter.com/yUzmKCZoQH — ELMER (pureblood) FUDD (@Elmr_Fudd_again) December 26, 2021

NASA enlisted 24 theologians to assess how the world would react to the discovery of alien life, but I’m far more concerned with how the aliens will react to the theologians. https://t.co/SFUHuI9o5l pic.twitter.com/QvAqJgOAHJ — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) December 27, 2021

Feeling this.@NASA I think your theologians are a waste of money. https://t.co/rMW0LA95sF — Idaho Joe 🎗️🗽🖤💚Cup o' Joe (@IDJoe4Congress) December 30, 2021

Aside from just being really odd to begin with… 24 is a really odd number to choose.



NASA: “Hire some theologians!”



Recruiter: “How many?”



NASA: “How many are there?”



Recruiter: “Err… I dunno. A couple of dozen maybe.”



NASA: “Hire all of them”



Recruiter: “What?” pic.twitter.com/DscNywoSnv — Some random dude (@WhoNeedsMelon) December 26, 2021

NASA hiring theologians to prepare humans for aliens....👽👿 pic.twitter.com/Ma8vCNo2IO — Sam (@Samiam3187) December 28, 2021

🚨NEWS ALERT⚠🚨 #NASA enlists 24 theologians to assess how the world would react to the discovery of #extraterrestrial life pic.twitter.com/rNim5ry8hd — House2aHome 🏡😌 (@House2aHome) December 28, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:22 PM IST