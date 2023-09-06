 Did India Welcome The Nigerian President With Hit Marathi Song 'Wajle Ki Bara?' Netizens React After Video From Delhi Airport Goes Viral
The X post claims that the foreign official was received with a popular Marathi song being played at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinuba arrived in India on Tuesday evening to attend the G20 Summit being held at the national capital this weekend. A video showing him being welcomed at the landing has surfaced online and gone viral. It claims that the foreign official was received with a popular Marathi song being played at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, there's no clear statement as to whether something like that really happened. WATCH VIDEO

In the video, purportedly edited, we can hear the dance number 'Wajle Ki Bara' in the background as the visuals show the president being greeted and welcomed to India. He was received by Minister of State for Health S.P. Singh Baghel. Keeping the debate of whether it was actually played or not aside, netizens reacted to the incident by expressing their views on it.

Some agreed with the song selection while others said there were better songs reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the country which must have been selected. "As a Maharashtrian, I wholeheartedly support use of Marathi Lavani to welcome foreign dignitaries," read a reply to the viral video. "This is the best song but not the one which you play to welcome guests. That too of such a higher level," added another.

As the big event is scheduled for September 9 and 10, more dignitaries from across the globe are expected to visit the country. Noting this, netizens suggested which other songs could be kept ready for welcoming them. "Looks like oo antava mava oohoo antava mava will get its turn soon," wrote an X user as another said, "I want Apsara Aali played here." Another reply that caught attention in this regard, read, "Bhojpuri song for Biden please."

Netizens also tried explaining the meaning of the lyrics while stating how the song was not apt for the occasion of welcoming the Nigerian President. People aware of the language would know that the words of the song hint at a woman wanting to return home as it's getting late (12 midnight). X users wondered why the song was allegedly played while welcoming the G20 invitee as the song suggested going back or a return.

The video left people with a wave of nostalgia for the much-loved Marathi song. Check out the original song below

