Did a US pilot really spot UFO during flight? FBI made aware of possible sighting

The question of aliens living unseen among us has once again come uncomfortably close. Reports indicate that an American Airlines pilot may have seen an UFO while in travelling over Northeast New Mexico. And while nobody can really be sure, the FBI has been informed about the situation.

According to a Fox News report, the Federal agency has remained non-committal - neither confirming nor denying the reports. The publication quoted the response they had received to their queries to the FBI to say that they had been made aware.

But what exactly happened earlier this week? According to reports a radio transmission from the flight going from Cincinnati to Phoenix is the cause for the consternation. The clip was picked up by a blogger named Steve Douglass by accident, and soon made headlines because of its eerie nature.

“Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us...I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast right over the top of us," the pilot can be heard saying as per the audio published on his aviation blog, Deep Black Horizon.

Douglass used flight tracking websites to determine the location of the craft at the time, contending that at the time it had been over the northeast corner of New Mexico west of Clayton, New Mexico at an altitude of 37,000 feet.

Oddly enough, the Federal Aviation Administration has said that while the pilot saw the unidentified flying object pass by, their air traffic controllers "did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes".