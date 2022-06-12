e-Paper Get App

Dhinchak Pooja's Hindi version of Eminem's Lose Yourself deserves your attention

Dhinchak Pooja's real name is Pooja Jain

Sunday, June 12, 2022
article-image
Image credits: Google

If you are on social media you might have heard about Pooja Jain, aka Dhinchak Pooja. She became popular with her song Selfie Maine Le Li which went viral in 2017. It was a hit among netizens.

The social media star posted another music clip on her YouTube channel. She choose to recreate Eminem’s Lose Yourself song.

In the video Pooja is dressed as Eminem and even translated mom’s spaghetti’ to ‘maa ki maggi.’ She has even copied scenes from the music video such as sitting on a bus and listening to song.

Recently, she had dropped a new song titled I'm A Biker. She was dressed in a biker race attire and crooned, "I'm biker, jaise koi tiger, mote thodi diet kar, tu bhi mujhe like kar…" The comments on the video clip have been turned off. What are your thoughts after listening to the song?

article-image

