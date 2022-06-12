19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega passes away; details inside

Image credits: Google

A 19-year-old TikTok influencer named Cooper Noriega had posted about dying a few hours ago before the incident took place. The news has shocked netizens. According to a news report in the New York Post, Noriega was from California in the US and had 2 million followers. He was found dead in the parking area of a mall in Los Angeles. A few hours before his death the influencer had posted on Tiktok: "Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."

On June 4, Noriega had said that he had started a Discord page for mental health and told the masses it would be a safe zone for people to express their feelings. He also revealed that he has been struggling with addiction since he was nine and that he would love to use his influence to talk about mental health.

His goal was to open a rehab where people are not traumatised and where the staff could be trusted. The influencer was known for creating lip-sync videos and sketches.