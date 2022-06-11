e-Paper Get App

Justin Bieber attended his graduation ceremony years later; Here's why

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
(Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)

The 28-year-old Canadian singer, and songwriter, Justin Bieber is widely recognised as one of the most prominent musicians in the world.

The Sorry and Let Me Love You hitmaker started his music career at the age of 13 but despite the pressure that comes with being a part of the industry, Bieber managed to complete his high school graduation.

Justin Bieber’s education history

Justin Bieber, who attended a French-language immersion elementary school named Jeanne Sauve Catholic School in Stratford, Ontario, graduated from high school in the same city with a 4.0 GPA. Bieber graduated from St Michael Catholic Secondary School.

Justin, who relocated to Atlanta with his mother when he was 13 years old to pursue his music career, was given electronic lessons by the school.

According to reports, the artist did not physically attend any of his classes during his graduation, instead opting for e-learning courses.

The principal of Justin Bieber's school, who was once interviewed by a media portal, said that they are very proud of Justin and all the other graduates of St. Michael School but at the same time expressed that they are not willing to share any details of Justin or any other graduate.

But, according to Dan Parr, superintendent of the Huron Perth Catholic District School Board, the graduation happened discreetly and without public notice, because Justin opted to keep certain aspects of his schooling private.

The time when Ellen conducted Justin’s graduation

During one of the episodes of Ellen Degeneres Show, Ellen revealed to the audience that Justin Bieber did not have a traditional graduation ceremony. Thus, the graduation ceremony of Justin was conducted on the show in a funny manner. Ellen's team also had a bizarre graduation that took care of Justin's hair.

The singer revealed, on Instagram to millions of his followers, that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has resulted in partial face paralysis.

A few days ago it was revealed that Justin will perform in Delhi in October as a part of his global tour but the current circumstances have casted uncertainty over the same.

