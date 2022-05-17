Now estranged couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dropped out of their schools for these reasons

Despite multiple differences between Depp and Amber that possibly led to their divorce, both the actors share a very interesting similarity from their teenage years.

The Hollywood stars, in order to pursue their dreams, dropped out of their schools for separate reasons.

Johnny Depp, who is also a musician and has worked on some albums, dropped out of Miramar High School at the age of 16 in 1979. Depp wished to become a Rock musician and left school only to return two weeks later. Depp’s principal encouraged his interest in music and told him to continue with his passion rather than attend school again.

On the other hand, Amber Heard left her Catholic school because she rejected what was being taught. “Our educational system is one of the most abhorrent, overlooked, underserved problems we are faced with. Formulaic factory line education is outdated and serves only a tiny slither of people lucky enough to be born with a certain set of mental and physical proclivities at the right age, time, and district,” Amber said in an interview with Wonderland Magazine. Amber, who left for Los Angeles to pursue acting, did go on to attain a diploma through a home study course.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has grabbed headlines globally as two of the biggest actors in Hollywood, who used to be husband and wife, clash against each other in an ongoing defamation trial over claims of domestic abuse.

The court hearing, which is being live-streamed on the YouTube channels of renowned news media outlets, is being viewed by millions of individuals on a daily basis. The hearing has also resulted in memes and skits which give hilarious takes on the numerous instances that have taken place in the court.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:07 PM IST