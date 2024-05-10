Gujarat Board Set To Announce Class 10 Results Tomorrow, Check For More Details Here

Gujarat Board Set To Announce Class 10 Results Tomorrow, Check More Details Here |

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the results for Class 10 SSC Gujarat Board tomorrow, May 11, 2024.

The date for the result announcement was released by board chairman Banchha Nidhi Pani today during a press conference for GSEB HSC Class 12 result.

After the release of results, students can finally check their scores on the official website at gseb.org.

As per tradition, the board will also announce details about pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance and more, along with the results.

When was the Gujarat Class 10 exam conducted?

The class 10 Gujarat board exam was conducted from March 11 to 22, 2024.

What are the steps to check your result?

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the direct result link for Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3: A login page will show up on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your precise login details.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your GSEB Class 10 result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download, save, and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Last year, 64.62 per cent students had passed the Gujarat Class 10 SSC exam. This showed a marginal decline from 65.18 per cent in 2022. District-wise, Surat district had topped with 76.45 per cent pass percentage and Dahod district had the lowest pass percentage of 40.75 per in the state.

The Gujarat Board had announced the results for the Class 12 Science and General stream today. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official GSEB website at gseb.org