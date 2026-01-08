 JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here
NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 city intimation slip on its official website. Registered candidates can check the exam city details at jeemain.nta.nic.in to plan travel and accommodation ahead of the January exam.

Thursday, January 08, 2026
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip: The city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For the thousands of students who will take the engineering entrance exam in January, this change is crucial. The city where the exam centre will be located is disclosed to candidates on the city notification slip. It aids students in making travel and lodging plans ahead of time.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip: Important details

Exam dates: January 21 to January 30, 2026

Exam shifts: Two shifts per day

Morning shift: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Afternoon shift: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download

By following the instructions below, students who have enrolled for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam can now download their city notification slips:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Main's official website.

Step 2: Select the "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your birthdate or application number and password.

Step 4: Enter the security code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display your city notification slip.

Step 7: Take a printout of the slip after downloading it for your records.

Direct link to download

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Admit card

Three to four days prior to the exam date, the admission card will be made available. Complete information, including the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, and crucial instructions, will be included on the admit card. Candidates cannot enter the exam site without their admit card, so they must have it with them.

JEE Main 2026:

The NTA administers JEE Main, a national entrance exam for applicants to undergraduate engineering and architecture programs in India. In addition to being the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for IIT admission, this test can be utilised for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and numerous other engineering colleges. The test, which is usually given online twice a year to assist students improve their performance, mainly evaluates pupils in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

