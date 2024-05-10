Tripura: Govt To Start E-attendance System In 4,912 Schools To Bring Transparency | PTI

In a bid to improve the quality of education and performance of teachers and students, the Tripura government would soon introduce the e-attendance system for teachers and students in all 4,912 government schools, an official said on Thursday.

A top Education Department official said that the digital move, being introduced under the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, would bring transparency in the entire academic system and better functioning of schools.

"The entire process to cover the e-attendance system for teachers, students in all 4,912 government schools would be completed in a two-year time," the official told IANS, refusing to be named.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra, which was first launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat in 2022, was envisioned by the Union Education Ministry as a "force multiplier" that would amplify the existing capabilities of people in the education system, enabling a transformative impact on the desired educational outcomes.

After implementation of the e-attendance method in all schools, the geo-tagging system would also be introduced to bring all necessary aspects available online, the official pointed out.

He said that after completion of the process of e-attendance system covering all the schools, the Chief Minister, concerned ministers and senior officials from their offices would monitor the performance of the teachers and schools.

Currently, necessary training of headmasters and all concerned are going on to make them familiar about the new digital system.

The Tripura government has already introduced the e-attendance system in some government offices, including the civil secretariat, headquarters of the administration, here.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Education Department, recently launched the state's first Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Agartala to help students fulfil their dreams through quality education, real-time monitoring, and support of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The centre is geared towards digitising educational data to provide the stakeholders with real-time visibility into the progress of various educational initiatives, enhancing the existing capabilities, and enabling transformative impact through coordinated efforts to drive improvements in the education sector.

The VSK will serve as an institutional framework designed to facilitate integrated and collaborative data analysis for informed decision-making in the field of education.

In total, 37,761 teachers are now involved in 4,912 government schools in the state while 6,94,539 students are enrolled in Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary level of school education.