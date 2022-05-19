Watch : Taylor Swift receives doctorate from NYU, strikes a chord with graduates

Popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received her honorary doctorate from New York University (NYU) as she urged the graduates present to make the most of their life choices. "Life can be heavy - especially if you try to carry it all at once... all the grudges, all the updates on your ex.... You get to pick what your life has time and room for," said Taylor Swift to the students present.

The Bad Blood and Blank Space singer, who was dressed in a purple robe and black mortarboard at the graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium, praised the graduates for taking on the challenge of attending college during a pandemic. "Never be ashamed of trying - effortlessness is a myth," Swift said.

The Grammy winner was among three recipients of honorary degrees from the university. It was the first college degree for Swift, who performed in concert tours while in high school.

NYU offers a course on Taylor Swift, including her evolution as a creative music entrepreneur.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:11 PM IST