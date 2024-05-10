ICAR AIEEA PG Application Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now at icarpg.ntaonline.in |

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA PG) application window will close tomorrow on May 11, 2024. Aspirants who have not yet applied should do so before the deadline and pay the prescribed application fee on the official website: icarpg.ntaonline.in

When will the application correction window be open?

ICAR AIEEA PG application correction window will be open from May 13 to May 15, 2024, so that students can make corrections in their application form. The admit card for the exam will be available for download from June 14, 2024. The exam will be conducted on June 29, 2024.

The exam is held to grant qualified candidates admissions in master's degree programs in accredited agriculture universities like the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and CAUs.

Exam schedule:

Below mentioned are the important dates for the The Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance examination

CAR AIEEA PG 2024 Application Process will begin on April 11 and end on May 11, 2024.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 Application Correction Window will be open from Mar 13, 2024 and close on May 15, 2024.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 Hall Ticket will be available from June 14 to June 19, 2024.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 Examination will be held on June 29, 2024.

Steps to apply for the exam:

Candidates can go through the below steps to learn how to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website - icarpg.ntaonline.in

Step 2: Register using your mobile number and email ID.

Step 3: Fill out the application form by submitting the required details.

Step 3: Upload your photo and signature in the desired format.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and keep proof of payment.

Step 5: Download the form and keep a hard copy for future reference.